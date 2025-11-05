Sigachi blasts: ‘Why no arrests yet?’ Telangana HC asks state police

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, November 4, pulled up the state police for its delayed investigation into the explosion at pharmaceutical company Sigachi Industries in Sangareddy district. At least 46 people were killed in the deadly explosion which occurred on June 29. The HC questioned the police for insisting on questioning every single witness before making any arrests in the case.
A division bench of Chief Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired scientist K Babu Rao, who pointed out that no arrests have been made in the case so far, and the full compensation is yet to be paid to the victims’ kin.
The PIL also asked for the reports of the government's high-powered committees probing the incident to be released.
The bench directed the state government to file a counter with details of the expert committee report constituted to probe the blasts.
The division bench also issued notices to the CEO and Managing Director of Sigachi industries to appear before the court on November 27.
Representing the state, additional advocate general T Rajnikanth Reddy said that arrests have not been made yet as one member of the Sigachi management, the Vice President had himself died in the blasts. “Does the Vice President’s death exonerate everyone else in the management?” the bench asked.
AAG Rajnikanth also argued that the expert committee had submitted a bulky report which was currently being considered by the Telangana government and sought two weeks time to present it before the court.