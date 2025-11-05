Sigachi blasts: ‘Why no arrests yet?’ Telangana HC asks state police

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday, November 4, pulled up the state police for its delayed investigation into the explosion at pharmaceutical company Sigachi Industries in Sangareddy district. At least 46 people were killed in the deadly explosion which occurred on June 29. The HC questioned the police for insisting on questioning every single witness before making any arrests in the case.

A division bench of Chief Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired scientist K Babu Rao, who pointed out that no arrests have been made in the case so far, and the full compensation is yet to be paid to the victims’ kin.

The PIL also asked for the reports of the government's high-powered committees probing the incident to be released.