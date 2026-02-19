Shops, hotels in Telangana allowed to remain open throughout night during Ramadan

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana government has permitted shops and business establishments in the state to remain open till 5 a.m. during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Labour Commissioner, M. Dana Kishore, on Wednesday issued orders exempting shops and businesses in the state from certain provisions of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act 1988 from February 19 to March 20 (both days inclusive).

The shops and hotels have been permitted to do business till ‘Sehri’ (pre-dawn meals) or 5 a.m. every day.

The Commissioner said that overtime wages should be paid in accordance with the Act. The managements have to give compensatory holidays to the employees who work on holidays.

He also directed that the duration of work on any day should not exceed 13 hours.

Women employees are exempted from the extra hours of work, and no women employees shall be allowed to work after 8.30 p.m., reads the order.

The state government has already issued orders permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during Ramzan.

A similar order has been issued by the government of Andhra Pradesh, permitting Muslim employees to leave offices at 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the fasting month of Ramadan will begin from February 19, following the sighting of the new crescent.

Markazi Ruyat-E-Hilaal Committee in Hyderabad announced that the moon of Ramzan was sighted on Wednesday and thus February 19 (Thursday) would be the first of Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

On the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to the Muslim community.

"Fasting and prayers observed by Muslims during the entire holy month enriches spirituality and discipline," he said in his message.

He said that Telangana is an embodiment of preserving secularism and religious harmony in the country.

The Chief Minister wished that the Muslims celebrate the holy month with joy and receive the blessings of almighty Allah.