Several flights cancelled, diverted at Hyderabad airport due to dense fog

Several flights were cancelled, diverted, or delayed at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad as dense fog reduced visibility, disrupting normal flight operations and causing inconvenience to passengers.

At least two Indigo flights scheduled to land in Hyderabad were diverted to Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Friday, January 2, due to adverse weather conditions. At least 14 flight diversions, 19 cancellations and nine delays were also reported during the early hours of January 2.

The areas affected by fog were RajendraNagar, Shamshabad Airport, Kismatpur and the stretches of the ORR (outer ring road). Motorists struggled with poor visibility on the Hyderabad to Bangalore national highway leading to slow movement.

Several parts of the country were severely affected on December 29 as well due to dense fog, with Delhi Airport witnessing large-scale disruptions, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. Weather conditions continue to impact air travel, with authorities urging travelers to stay updated through official airline channels.

Operations were expected to return to normal at the Hyderabad airport once visibility improves.

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has declared the period from December 10 to February 10, 2026, as the official fog season window, during which fog-related disruptions are expected to remain frequent.

Dense fog conditions in North India have severely disrupted flight operations connected to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, forcing multiple cancellations and delays on key routes, including Hyderabad to Delhi.

Low visibility has led to major airlines such as IndiGo and Air India cancelling several flights. Many of these affected flights had direct connectivity with Hyderabad, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Authorities and experts have consistently advised motorists to exercise extreme caution in foggy conditions, use low-beam lights, maintain a safe distance, and avoid sudden braking.