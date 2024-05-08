Seven killed in wall collapse in Hyderabad

Seven migrant workers, including a four-year-old child, were killed in a wall collapse following heavy rain in Greater Hyderabad, on Tuesday, May 7. The incident occurred Tuesday night at an under-construction apartment in Renuka Yellamma colony in Bachupally of Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The bodies were recovered from debris by rescue workers in an operation that lasted till early Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tirupati Rao (20), Shankar (22), Raju (25), Khushi(25),Ram Yadav (34), Geeta (32) and Himanshu (4). The deceased were construction workers from Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lashed Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on Tuesday evening, inundating low-lying areas and uprooting trees.

In Medak, a similar incident took place on Tuesday. Two construction workers died in a wall collapse at a poultry farm near Rayulapur village in Kaudipalli mandal. The deceased have been identified as Subrahmanyam (45) and N Nagu (35).

In another rain related incidet one person died of electrocution after he touched an electric pole in Bahdurpura area of Hyderabad.