SC halts tree felling activity around Hyderabad’s KBR National park

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The Supreme Court on Monday, May 18, stayed any tree felling activity around the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Hyderabad’s Kasu Brahmananda Reddy (KBR) national park. The division bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the interim order while hearing a petition filed by Kaajal Maheshwari, who challenged an earlier order of the Telangana High Court refusing to grant interim relief.

Last month, the Telangana High Court had refused to grant any stay on ongoing works around KBR park.

The Congress government is undertaking the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project around the KBR part which includes seven flyovers and seven underpasses. As part of the H-CITI project’s construction, several trees have been chopped down around the ESZ of KBR prompting widespread protests under the banner of ‘Save KBR’. The project was allocated Rs 2,654 crore in the state Budget for 2025-26.