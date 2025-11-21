Saudi authorities allow burial of 45 Hyderabad Umrah pilgrims at Jannat-ul-Baqi

The last rites of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad who died in a bus accident near Madinah in Saudi Arabia will be performed in the holy city on Friday, November 21.

Telangana government’s delegation, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Azharuddin, which is in Madinah to oversee the arrangements for the last rites, on Thursday held a meeting with the government of India delegation comprising Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer; Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs Arun Kumar Chatterjee and Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions and reviewed all ongoing arrangements.

Azharuddin requested funeral prayers on Friday at Masjid-e-Nabawi (The Prophet’s mosque), with burial at Jannat-ul-Baqi, a revered place in second second-holiest city of Islam.

According to a statement here, the Saudi government officials have accepted the request, and the process is currently underway.

The family members of the deceased have already reached Madinah to participate in the last rites.

The Telangana delegation, which comprises Azharuddin, MLA Majid Hussain and Secretary to the Government, Minorities Welfare Department B. Shafiullah, is in Madinah for the last three days to render assistance to the families of the victims and oversee relief measures in coordination with Saudi authorities.

“Efforts are underway to complete the required formalities, and Insha’Allah, the last rites and funeral will be performed tomorrow (Friday), hopefully at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madinah Shareef. We would like to thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all officials for their cooperation and support,” Azharuddin posted on ‘X’.

Azharuddin expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for approving an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased individual. In addition, two members from each victim's family have been facilitated to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the last rites.

The government of Telangana has arranged their transportation, food, and accommodation, and is extending all necessary support to the bereaved families.