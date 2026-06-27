Sanjay Jaju appointed new Chief Secretary of Telangana

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Telangana government on Friday, June 26, has appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju as its Chief Secretary. A 1992-batch IAS officer, Jaju will succeed K Ramakrishna Rao, who is retiring from service on June 30.

The government has also issued another order, entrusting some key departments to the Chief Secretary as Full Additional Charge (FACs).

He will hold the FAC of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) Departments and Special Chief Secretary CEO, Industry &Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). He will also be in charge of the Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED).

Jaju’s appointment was on the cards as only two days ago the Union government approved his repatriation to Telangana. He was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.