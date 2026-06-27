Sanjay Jaju appointed new Chief Secretary of Telangana

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The Telangana government on Friday, June 26, has appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Jaju as its Chief Secretary. A 1992-batch IAS officer, Jaju will succeed K Ramakrishna Rao, who is retiring from service on June 30.
The government has also issued another order, entrusting some key departments to the Chief Secretary as Full Additional Charge (FACs).
He will hold the FAC of Special Chief Secretary to Government, Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication (ITE&C) Departments and Special Chief Secretary CEO, Industry &Investment Cell in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). He will also be in charge of the Smart Proactive Efficient and Effective Delivery (SPEED).
Jaju’s appointment was on the cards as only two days ago the Union government approved his repatriation to Telangana. He was serving as Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
Though senior officers Jayesh Ranjan and Vikas Raj belong to the same 1992 batch, the Chief Minister reportedly preferred Jaju in view of his retirement at the end of February 2029.
As the other two officers are due to retire in 2027 and 2028, the Chief Minister preferred someone who will continue on the top post till the crucial elections likely to be held towards the end of 2028.
Jaju had a 15-year stint with the Union government and he is credited with conceiving and setting up online services of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited.
He also worked as Additional Secretary in the Defence production wing and Secretary of the Information &Broadcasting ministry before being designated as Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
In undivided Andhra Pradesh, Jaju served as commissioner of the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (MCH) and secretary in IT department.
In another development, the government relieved Dr C Suvarna, IFS (1991), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests from service with effect from June 30.
Vinay Kumar, IFS (1992), Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, has been placed in full additional charge of the post of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.