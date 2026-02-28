RSS’ Swadeshi Jagran Manch hosts special screening of The Kerala Story 2 in Hyderabad

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Telangana unit of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), organised a special screening of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 28.

The screening was attended by Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Tulla Veerender Goud and former BJP national secretary P Muralidhar Rao. Social media influencers were also invited to the event “to spread the message” of the film.

“The Kerala Story 2 is a bold and unapologetic film. It dares to speak about realities that are often dismissed in mainstream narratives. The movie highlights the importance of cultural awareness, societal responsibility, and the need to remain rooted in our civilisational values,” said Keshav Soni, Prant Prachar Pramukh of the SJM’s Telangana unit.