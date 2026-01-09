Revanth Reddy stalled Palamuru project to satisfy Chandrababu Naidu: KTR

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, January 8, alleged that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy deliberately stalled the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project to satisfy his "former political boss" and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a party meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, KTR said the Congress government's handling of the project reflected a mix of political insecurity and administrative incompetence, which, he claimed, was directly affecting the people of the Palamuru region in Mahabubnagar district.

KTR said that nearly 90 per cent of the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project was completed during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

"Only the canal works were pending, which could have been completed swiftly to make the project operational. Instead of finishing the remaining portion, the Congress government cancelled tenders, halted all works and has refused to restart construction," he said.