Revanth Reddy says Telangana govt is considering taxing AI companies to support job loss

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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, March 27, said the government is considering policies to tax Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies to support people who may lose jobs due to automation. Speaking virtually at an AI symposium hosted by Harvard Kennedy School, Reddy described AI as a “double-edged sword” and cautioned that its risks could outweigh benefits if not regulated early.

He said the government is exploring a model similar to pollution control policies, where industries pay carbon credits. “We will try to introduce laws so AI firms can be taxed for ‘people credits’ to compensate those affected by job losses,” he said.

CM Revanth argued that companies with massive valuations should contribute to society if their technologies displace workers. At the same time, he noted that AI is likely to transform jobs rather than eliminate them, as seen in past technological changes.