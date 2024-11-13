Revanth Reddy says govt awaiting Governor’s nod to take action against KTR

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that action would be initiated against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) in the Formula E race case once Governor Jishnu Dev Varma gives his approval. KTR had alleged that Revanth Reddy’s family was involved in a purported scam linked to the Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0) scheme in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy dismissed the allegations made by KTR against him in an alleged AMRUT scam. “Not all persons who are named Reddys are my relatives,” said the Chief Minister on the BRS leader’s allegation that a company tied to his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy was awarded Rs.1,137 crore tender under AMRUT despite the company’s lack of necessary qualifications.

The Chief Minister said that Srujan Reddy is the son-in-law of former BRS MLA Upender Reddy and claimed that during BRS rule works worth thousands of crores were given to Srujan Reddy. He said Upender Reddy himself has denied corruption in AMRUT tenders.

Revanth Reddy said that if KTR wants to approach the court over AMRUT tenders, he is free to do so.

Revanth told media persons in Delhi on Tuesday that KTR visited Delhi to save himself from the Formula E case. He remarked that this was exposing the secret understanding between BRS and BJP. Claiming that the corruption during BRS rule was now getting exposed, he said instead of answering the questions, KTR was resorting to counterattack.

The Congress government had last month sought the Governor’s permission to prosecute KTR over alleged irregularities in the funding of the Formula E race.

Revanth Reddy asked why KTR met leaders of the BJP to give representations when he and his party had vowed to finish off the corrupt BJP. He also alleged that BRS was supporting the BJP in the Maharashtra elections.