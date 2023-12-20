Revanth Reddy reviews division of AP Bhavan assets in Delhi

Officials told the Chief Minister that the united Andhra Pradesh Bhavan had 19.781 acre land. When Revanth Reddy enquired about the share Telangana will get, the officials informed him that as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Telangana will get 8.245 acres of land while Andhra Pradesh will get 11.536 acres.

The Chief Minister took stock of the present condition of buildings and the residential quarters of officials and employees.

According to an official statement, Uppal told the Chief Minister that since the buildings were built 3-4 decades ago, they are in a dilapidated state to a large extent.

Meanwhile, for the first time after assuming office as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy visited bungalow number 23 on Tughlaq Road. For the last 20 years, the bungalow served as the official residence of former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. After the defeat in the recent Assembly elections in Telangana, KCR vacated the bungalow.

The BRS chief was staying in this bungalow from 2004 to 2014 in the capacity of a MP. From 2014 to the first week of December 2023, he was using it as the official residence of Telangana Chief Minister.