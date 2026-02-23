Revanth Reddy has turned Telangana into ATM for Congress: KTR

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday, February 22, accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of turning Telangana into an ATM for AICC.

Rama Rao said in a statement that Revanth Reddy has now shamelessly admitted what he has said many times that Telangana has become like an ATM for the Congress party in the last two years.

He was referring to Revanth Reddy’s reported offer of Rs.1,000 crore to Gandhi family.

The Chief Minister had reportedly said in a speech that if anyone from the Gandhi family is in financial instability, the Telangana Congress workers are ready to arrange Rs1,000 crore for them.

The former minister lamented that the ‘state's wealth is being transferred to the Congress leadership and Telangana's self-respect is being pawned on the streets of Delhi.’

KTR, as the BRS leader is popularly known, criticized the government for making excuses that it does not have a single rupee when it comes to implementing the 420 promises made to farmers, women, youth, employees and retired employees.

He alleged that the government, which claims to have no funds for development, has incurred a huge debt of three lakh crore rupees in just two years, but there is no record of even a single brick being laid in the state. He alleged that public money is being diverted from being used for public benefit.

Responding to the alleged land grabbing in the state, KTR said that in the name of beautification of Musi, the houses of the poor, the lands of the tribals in Lagacharla, and even the lands of the Hyderabad Central University are not being spared. He alleged that the 'Anumula Brothers' are grabbing industrial lands in the name of the HILT Policy and are systematically looting the state's resources.

KTR claimed that Revanth Reddy's only agenda is to ‘loot’ Telangana, keep it for himself and carrying bags to Delhi to protect his position. He called on the people to be vigilant what he called against the Congress government's behavior, which is diverting the people's hard-earned money and pushing the state's future into darkness.