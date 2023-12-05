Revanth Reddy elected CLP leader, to be sworn in as Telangana CM

Telangana Congress Pradesh Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy has been elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader, and will be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of the state. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 7 at 10.28 am. The Congress party had won the state Assembly elections with 64 seats, defeating K Chandrashekar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi in the elections that concluded on December 3.

“DK Shivakumar and Manickrao Thakare had submitted their report. After considering this report and following the discussion with the senior leadership, the Congress president decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new leader of the Telangana Legislative Party. Revanth Reddy, as the PCC president, campaigned in this election extensively with other leaders…” AICC core committee member KC Venugopal said on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The decision to appoint Revanth Reddy as the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader was taken during the CLP meeting held under the supervision of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and AICC Telangana in-charge Manickrao Thakare on December 4. A majority of leaders reportedly extended their support to Revanth Reddy during the meeting. The Congress leaders passed a unanimous resolution authorising AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the CLP leader.