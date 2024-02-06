Revanth meets Sonia Gandhi, asks her to contest Lok Sabha polls from Telangana

According to the statement, Revanth Reddy told her that people of Telangana respect her as a mother for carving out Telangana and requested her to contest from the state. Responding to the request, Sonia Gandhi said she would take a decision at an appropriate time. Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, met the Congress leader at her 10 Janpath residence.

The Chief Minister also briefed her on the implementation of guarantees by the state government. He informed her that out of six guarantees, the government has started implementation of free bus travel for women in RTC buses and enhancing the coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. Sonia Gandhi was told that so far 14 crore women have travelled in RTC buses.

Revanth Reddy also informed her that the government has decided to implement two more guarantees – LPG gas cylinder for Rs.500 and 200 units free electricity every month for households. She was also informed that the state government has decided to undertake a BC caste census and preparations were being made for the same.