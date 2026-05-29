Researchers raise concerns over egg quality in Hyderabad Anganwadis

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Concerns over the supply of smaller eggs to Anganwadi centres in Hyderabad have emerged in a new study examining the city’s egg supply chain. Researchers have warned that weak food safety oversight and poor storage infrastructure could undermine nutrition programmes aimed at reducing child stunting in low-income communities.

The study, conducted under the UKRI-funded Global Challenges Research Fund Action Against Stunting Hub (AASH), was published in April 2025. Researchers from London’s Royal Veterinary College, Hyderabad’s ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), and four other institutes examined the egg supply chain in the low-income settlements of Addagutta and Warasiguda in Hyderabad.

The study raised concerns over the supply of smaller eggs to Anganwadi centres, which provide supplementary nutrition to children. Some industry representatives alleged that traders and suppliers profit by diverting smaller eggs to government schemes while charging standard rates.

Researchers traced the egg supply chain from local retailers used by pregnant and lactating mothers back to traders, wholesalers, and poultry farms. Interviews with retailers, farmers, traders, and industry representatives revealed that the sector largely functions without formal quality standards or strong regulatory enforcement.