‘Ready to go to jail’: KTR defends BRS regime's move to bring Formula E race

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday, November 7, defended the previous government's decision to bring Formula E race in Hyderabad, also known as 'Hyderabad E-Prix', and declared that he is ready to go to jail.

He told mediapersons that he is ready to be imprisoned if this gives sadistic pleasure to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. He was reacting to some media reports suggesting that he may be booked in the Formula E race case.

"If they want to file a case, let them. I’ll go to jail for two months and come back stronger, ready to continue the fight for Telangana’s future," he said.

Denying the allegations of corruption, KTR said he tried to elevate Hyderabad’s global image, especially through the Formula E race.

The BRS leader claimed he devoted substantial time and resources to promote both the city and the state. He stated: "If anyone intends to imprison me out of political vendetta for bringing investments to Hyderabad, creating an incredible brand for the city, and generating employment opportunities through these investments, I will not back down," he said.

Responding to allegations of financial mismanagement, KTR clarified that around Rs 40 crore was spent by the government on the Formula E event. He explained that the Formula E race was not just a race but part of a week-long series of events under the Telangana E-Mobility Week, which drew numerous companies to consider investing in Telangana.

KTR mentioned that the Formula E event brought approximately Rs 700 crore in economic benefits and attracted investments worth around Rs 15,000 crore, creating thousands of job opportunities.

He further noted that the funds were part of a tripartite agreement with Hyderabad’s urban development body HMDA, FIA, and sponsors.

KTR emphasised that the Telangana government had made the decision to fund the Formula E race to boost Hyderabad's brand, attract investments, and create employment opportunities. He clarified that he personally took responsibility for any administrative matters related to the event's funding and operation.

The former minister highlighted that the Telangana government spent around Rs 50 crore to bring the Formula E race to Hyderabad, and according to studies by global firms like Nielsen, the event generated an estimated Rs 700 crore in benefits for the city.

He also pointed out that the race helped increase Hyderabad's visibility in over 49 countries, attracting major investments and promoting the city as a hub for electric vehicle technology and manufacturing.

In response to Revanth Reddy's allegations, KTR clarified that no corruption was involved in the event, with all financial transactions being transparent and approved by relevant authorities. He stressed that the initiative was solely intended to boost Hyderabad’s brand image, promote sustainable mobility, and encourage investments in electric vehicles.

KTR defended the government's decision to bring the race to Hyderabad, explaining that the Formula E event was a strategic move to position the city as a key player in the global electric vehicle market. He drew comparisons to similar large-scale events in other countries, like the Commonwealth Games and Formula 1 race in Greater Noida, which also involved substantial government spending.

KTR criticised the attempts to undermine Hyderabad's progress, stating that Revanth Reddy’s political agenda was detrimental to the city's image. He also dismissed Revanth Reddy's proposal to host the Olympics in Telangana as an impractical and costly idea.