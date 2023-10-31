Razakar movie: Telangana BJP leader producing film asks EC to prevent ban

Film producer Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Bhongir assembly constituency in Telangana, has approached the state’s Chief Election Officer against the purported banning of his film Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad. The film is expected to release on November 17, less than two weeks before the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30. While Narayana Reddy has stated that he only wants to “enlighten” the youth about the state’s history, many fear that the BJP will use the movie to polarise voters, and target Muslims.

The upcoming movie is set around the years 1947-48 before the erstwhile Hyderabad state’s annexation on September 17, 1948. Days ahead of the annexation, the Muslim paramilitary force Razakars, led by former Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Qasim Razvi, were wreaking havoc in the state while the last Nizam of Hyderabad attempted to stay as an independent ruler. Narayana Reddy on Monday, October 30, met Chief Election Officer Vikas Raj, stating that there were “rumours” that his movie would be banned.

“This is to bring to your kind notice that the above movie has been produced only to depict the history, especially what happened during the period between August 15, 1947 and September 17, 1948, till the then Hyderabad state was liberated from the then Razakars who were working under Qasim Razvi, the close confidant of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the 7th Nizam. Through the media we have been hearing and seeing many news (reports) that this movie is being produced to incite communal disturbances as alleged by a few people and groups. As we said above, the movie is just to enlighten the present-day youth of the country with the history. Kindly do not take any hasty decision either to recommend the banning or to stop it from being screened in theaters of Telangana and the rest of India,” he stated in his letter.