Rape charges added in POCSO case against Bandi Sanjay’s son, summons issued

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The Telangana police has summoned Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Bhageerath, to appear before the investigation officer on Wednesday, May 13, at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in connection with the rape and sexual harassment case registered against him. Bhageerath has been charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Pet Basheerabad police served the summons notice to Dr CH Vamshikrishna, Bhageerath’s maternal uncle, who has also been directed to appear before the Investigating officer alongside Bhageerath. The notice also stated that while the First Information Report was initially filed under Sections 74 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 11 read with Section 12 of the POCSO Act, it has been altered accordingly.