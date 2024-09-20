Rape accused choreographer Jani Master sent to judicial custody

Rape accused Tollywood choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Upparpally court in Hyderabad on Friday, September 20. He was sent to the Chanchalguda Central Jail as part of his judicial custody.

Jani is accused of sexually assaulting his assistant, who was a minor at that time. He has been booked for various offences, including sexual assault, criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Jani, who was arrested in Goa a day earlier, is a national award recipient and has choreographed several popular songs in many languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

The Raidurgam police filed an FIR against him on September 11. Following the registration of the zero FIR, the case was shifted to the Narsingi police station.

In her complaint the survivor said that she joined as Jani’s assistant in 2019. While they were in Mumbai for a shoot, Jani allegedly sexually assaulted her in a hotel. He further threatened her not to inform anyone failing which she would be fired and “wouldn’t be allowed to work in the industry anymore.”

She also alleged that she was sexually harassed and repeatedly assaulted during every shoot by Jani. If she refused to please him sexually, he would abuse and harass her “mentally and physically,” she alleged. At the shooting spot, he would often touch her inappropriately in front of others.

Jani Master is also a member of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. Following the FIR, Jana Sena directed him to distance himself from party activities.