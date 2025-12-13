Rahul Gandhi to attend Messi’s GOAT India tour event in Hyderabad

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will attend football legend Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India tour’ event at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, December 13. Rahul will witness a friendly match between the teams led by Messi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister, during his visit to Delhi on Thursday, had invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to attend the event. Meanwhile, tight security arrangements are being made for an hour-long event on Saturday night. Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting for the event to see Messi’s magic live on the field.

Authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event, which is expected to see a participation of 39,000 spectators.

Police have announced a series of measures for crowd management. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu has announced that only ticket holders would be allowed into the stadium. A total of 2,500 police personnel will be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the event.