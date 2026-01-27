Public hearing in Hyderabad highlights gaps in SC/ST Atrocities Act enforcement

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana chapter of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), along with other state-level anti-caste organisations, held a public meeting on Sunday, January 25, to review the implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A seven-member jury comprising civil society representatives heard testimonies detailing atrocities faced by Dalits and Adivasis from various parts of Telangana.

The jury examined 90 cases presented before it, of which victims in 30 cases deposed in person at the review meeting held at Hyderabad’s Sundarayya Vignyana Kendram (SVK).

The cases reflected a wide range of issues, including inter-caste and gender-based killings, sexual assault, police torture, custodial violence, and verbal abuse.

Speaking at the meeting on the failure to effectively implement the SC/ST Act, retired judge Justice Nimma Narayana said that the Supreme Court and High Courts had not been sufficiently proactive in applying legislative rigour while examining cases under the Act.