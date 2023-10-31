Prof Kodandaram-led TJS agrees to support Congress for Telangana polls

The Professor M Kodandaram-led Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) has decided to support the main opposition Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections on November 30. Earlier, both sides had held discussions for a possible alliance, but they could not arrive at a consensus for seat-sharing. On Monday, October 30, Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy met Kodandaram, and offered to accommodate the TJS if it wins the elections. In the previous 2018 polls, both sides had a pre-poll alliance, but the Congress eventually fielded candidates even in seats given to the TJS, leading to confusion and anger amongst TJS candidates.

“We have decided to support the Congress. They asked us to provide support and said we will be given positions after the Congress forms the government,” Kondandaram told TNM. The TJS, which also opposes the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), had earlier decided to contest the upcoming elections on its own. While it is not a major player, having Kodandaram on its side may help the Congress as the TJS head once fought for Telangana’s statehood side-by-side with BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

TJS was formed just before the 2018 elections by Kodandaram who had a fallout with KCR after the bifurcation of Telangana from Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Kodandaram was chairman of the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), an umbrella body of all pro-Telangana organisations, civil society groups and political parties. Kodandaram and KCR spearheaded the statehood movement from 2009 to 2014 until Telangana became a reality.