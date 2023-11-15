Pre-poll seizure in Telangana mounts to Rs 571 crore

The seizure of cash, gold, liquor and freebies ahead of Telangana Assembly elections continued on Tuesday with the enforcement agencies reporting seizures of Rs 12.88 crore during the last 24 hours.

With this, the authorities have seized cash, precious metals, liquor and other items worth Rs.57a.80 crore since October 9, when the model code of conduct came into force.

According to the information provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Rs 2.55 crore cash was seized from across the state during the last 24 hours that ended at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.