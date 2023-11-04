Pre-election cash, gold seizures in Telangana rises to Rs 453 crore

The enforcement agencies had started the checking on October 9 when the model code of conduct came into force with the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission.

During the 24 hours period, precious metals worth Rs 16 lakh were seized. The enforcement agencies have so far seized 264 kg gold, 1,091 kg silver, diamonds and platinum, all worth more than Rs 165 crore.

In continued crackdown on the flow of liquor, the enforcement agencies seized liquor worth Rs 28.13 lakh, taking the cumulative seizure to Rs 52.93 crore. The authorities have so far seized 1.21 lakh litres of liquor. The state and central agencies have also seized 62 kg ganja and 169 kg NDPS.