Praja Bhavan to be the official residence of Telangana's Deputy CM

After taking oath on December 7, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced renaming Pragathi Bhavan as Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan. Revanth Reddy continues to stay at his residence in Jubilee Hills and he is discharging his official duties from his office at the State Secretariat.

Located in Begumpet, Pragathi Bhavan was the power centre earlier this month when Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lost power to Congress. It was in 2016 that Pragathi Bhavan was inaugurated. For Congress and other opposition parties, it was the symbol of the "autocratic" rule of Chandrashekar Rao while his BRS used to call it a symbol of Telangana’s development and pride. Soon after coming to power, the Congress government dismantled the iron fencing at Pragathi Bhavan to give people unrestricted access to the place. The authorities used bulldozers and gas cutters to remove the huge iron fencing which had eaten away a part of the busy road and was seen as a hurdle in the free flow of vehicular traffic.

In 2004, then Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) built a CM camp office for Rs 8.10 crore. His successor K Rosaiah and the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, Kiran Kumar Reddy were also using the same facility. After KCR became the first Chief Minister of the newly-created Telangana state, he expanded and renovated the building to make it Vaastu-compliant.

Response to a Right to Information (RTI) query last year revealed that Rs 49.84 crore was spent on the construction of Pragathi Bhavan. Spread over nine acres, Pragathi Bhavan is the collection of five buildings - the residence, the Chief Minister’s office, Janahitha (meeting hall), the old CM residence, and the camp office. It was built after demolishing 10 IAS Officers’ quarters and 24 peon quarters at the officers’ colony. The government has been spending Rs 1 crore every year on its maintenance.