Police raid on Telangana Congress war room shows KCR govt's true colours: MP Mallu Ravi

Last month, the Telangana High Court directed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged illegal detention of two Congress workers during a raid on the Congress ‘war room'. On December 13, 2022, the police raided the war room in Hyderabad and detained Ishan Sharma and Sasank Tatineni. The police also seized some computers and hard disks.

The ‘war room’ run by the party's poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu was raided for allegedly posting defamatory comments about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on social media platforms.

The police had later issued notices under 41A CrPC (notice of appearance before a police officer) in connection with the case booked by the cybercrime wing against them under Indian Penal Code sections 505-B (statements that create public mischief) and 469 (forgery) for making defamatory videos by morphing photos.