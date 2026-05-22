Police arrested Bandi Bhageerath, he did not surrender: Telangana CM Revanth

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Thursday, May 21, that police had arrested Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay's son, Bandi Bhageerath, in the POCSO case. The CM’s statements were in response to Sanjay claiming that he handed over his son to the police to cooperate with the investigation.

"If Bandi Sanjay wanted to hand over his son to the police, he could have called police to his home," the Chief Minister said. Revanth Reddy also accused BRS leaders of ‘behaving like sadists,’ acting as if they have achieved some great victory in this POCSO case.

He alleged that BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and other BRS leaders are playing politics over the case. "KTR and Bandi Sanjay have some sort of dispute, and KTR is attempting to settle the score by dragging children into it," he said.