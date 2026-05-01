PM Modi to launch Rs 7,823 crore projects in Hyderabad on May 10​

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate or lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,823 crore during his visit to Hyderabad on May 10.​

Kishan Reddy told media persons that after assuming the office of the Prime Minister for the third time, the PM Modi is visiting Telangana for the first time.​

Kishan Reddy, who is the Member of Lok Sabha from Secunderabad, said the Prime Minister would address a public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad after launching development initiatives, including railway and highway projects.​

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said PM Modi would dedicate several major projects to the people of Telangana.​

He will virtually lay the foundation stone for national highway projects worth around Rs 3,175 crore in the Mahabubnagar region. He will also inaugurate the third railway line between Kazipet and Vijayawada, costing an estimated Rs 1,243 crore.​

PM Modi will also inaugurate Hafeezpet and Jogulamba railway stations. Reddy claimed that railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore were under execution in Telangana. Multi-Modal Transport System train services have been extended from Hyderabad to Yadagirigutta.​

The projects to be launched include a terminal for the production of petroleum products.​

Kishan Reddy said the Centre was giving priority to Telangana's development. He stated that Kakatiya Mega Textile Park is being developed in Warangal.​

The Central Minister also stated that the Centre would take a decision on the second phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail immediately after receiving the Detailed Project Report from the Centre.​

At the public meeting organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Prime Minister will thank the people of Telangana for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party, which won nearly 50 per cent of the seats in the recent parliamentary elections and two seats in the Legislative Council elections.​

Kishan Reddy said PM Modi would seek the continued blessings of the people of Telangana and acknowledge their successes achieved under his leadership, including military and engineering feats.​

Bharatiya Janata Party plans to mobilise lakhs of people from Hyderabad and various parts of Telangana for the public meeting.​

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