PM Modi to inaugurate civil aviation research centre in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre in Telangana’s Begumpet on Tuesday, March 5. He landed in Hyderabad on Monday night after attending Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Thamarai Manadu’ event in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy received him at the Begumpet airport.

The CARO centre has been built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to upgrade and enhance the Research and Development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector. The centre aims to provide a global research platform for the aviation community through in-house and collaborative research to provide indigenous and innovative solutions.