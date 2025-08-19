PM Modi blocking Telangana BC reservation bills to spite Rahul Gandhi: CM Revanth

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of blocking the two Bills intending to provide 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) and an ordinance passed by the state Congress government to do away with the 50% cap on reservations.

“If PM Modi or Union minister G Kishan Reddy have anything against Rahul Gandhi, let them book cases against him. But blocking the BC Bills is unfair. The Union government has the power to get the assent of the President and let the Bills pass,” he said. The CM was speaking on Monday, August 18 at the 375th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud held at Hyderabad’s Ravindra Bharati.

The two Bills CM Revanth was referring to are the Telangana Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments for Posts in Services under the State) Bill, 2025 and Telangana Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Rural and Urban Local Bodies) Bill, 2025.