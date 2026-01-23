Phone-tapping case: SIT summons KTR for questioning

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing phone tapping case has summoned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) for questioning on Friday, January 22.

The SIT on Thursday issued notice to KTR, directing him to appear before Assistant Commissioner of Police, P Venkatagiri at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police at 11 am.

The notice, issued under section 160 of Criminal Procedure Code, states that during the course of investigation, it came to the notice of the investigating Officer that KTR is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case, and hence his personal examination is necessary for the purpose of investigation.

The SIT stated that failure to comply with the notice without lawful excuse shall entail action as per law. The notice to KTR was issued two days after BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao was questioned by the SIT.