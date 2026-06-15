Pawan Kalyan to hold Jana Sena ‘national integrity’ meet in Delhi

Days after a controversy over permission for a Jana Sena Party meeting in Hyderabad, party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is set to chair a key gathering of the party's MPs, MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders in New Delhi, on Monday, June 15. The meeting will be held as part of a three-day outreach programme being held in the national capital from June 14 to 16.

The meeting, held under the theme ‘Sena Prasthanam... Jateeya Samagratha Kosam’ (the party’s journey towards national integration), focuses on the party’s ideological vision, national outreach and future political strategy.

The Delhi event comes after Telangana Police denied permission for a Jana Sena meeting proposed in Hyderabad on June 2, Telangana’s formation day, citing security concerns, possible protests and public-order issues.

Pawan Kalyan had objected strongly to this, and made a controversial remark stating that regionalism in Telangana was more dangerous than terrorism. He also announced that his party will contest in the 2028 Telangana Assembly elections. While the party had contested in eight seats in the previous 2023 Telangana elections as well, Pawan Kalyan said that he would tour Telangana again as his party workers want him to do so.

The Telangana Police had denied permission for the Hyderabad rally saying there could be a threat to law and order from the meeting, particularly in light of a recent controversy involving Jana Sena Party members filing police complaints against Hyderabad-based political analyst K Nageshwar.

The party subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, arguing that the programme was an internal organisational meeting and did not require such restrictions.

The meeting will bring together elected representatives, senior functionaries and leaders who recently joined the party from Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Discussions are expected to focus on the latest political developments at the national level and challenges to national integration.

Pawan Kalyan is also expected to elaborate on Jana Sena’s efforts towards national integration since its inception more than a decade ago and provide direction on balancing regional aspirations with broader national interests. The party views the meeting as significant because it is being held in the national capital, which it describes as the focal point of Indian nationalism.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening the party’s national outreach, expanding its organisational footprint beyond Andhra Pradesh and presenting its ideological vision to a wider audience.

A major focus of the event is Pawan Kalyan’s effort to explain the objectives of the proposed “Sena Garjana” programme. Senior party leaders are also expected to participate in strategy sessions and outreach programmes during the three-day event as the party charts its future expansion plans and role in national politics.