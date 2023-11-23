Pawan Kalyan says he wants to see someone from backward classes as Telangana CM

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday, November 22, said that he joined hands with the BJP in Telangana as he wants to see someone from the backward classes as the state’s Chief Minister. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader launched the campaign for BJP-JSP candidates for the November 30 Telangana Assembly elections by addressing a public meeting in Hanamkonda.

“I have joined hands with the BJP to see someone from the backward classes as the CM,” he said while taking a dig at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao for failing to fulfil his promise of making a Dalit the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

The BJP has promised that if voted to power, it will make someone from the backward classes the Chief Minister. JSP, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, has backed the promise.