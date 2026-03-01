Owaisi calls Khamenei’s killing immoral and unlawful, condemns attacks by US, Israel

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, March 1, termed the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an immoral and unlawful act.

The Hyderabad MP condemned the attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel. “The attacks are absolutely condemnable, especially when Iran-US talks were going on in Geneva," he said.

"(US President Donald) Trump and (Israeli PM) Benjamin Netanyahu have jointly attacked Iran. They did not even care that it's the holy month of Ramzan. Anyway, Benjamin Netanyahu does not even believe in humanity,” Owaisi told the media.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said that if a breakthrough was achieved in Geneva, Iran might have agreed not to use whatever nuclear stockpiles it possessed.

Noting that more than 200 people have been killed in the attacks on Iran, and the victims include several students who were killed when strikes hit a girls' school, Owaisi demanded an immediate halt to hostilities. "These attacks on Iran should stop at the earliest, otherwise the whole region will be embroiled in instability," he said.

He also said that India should play its role in ending this war. "We hope that the present BJP government will condemn the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei and do its best to stop the war. We must remember that 10 million Indians work in Gulf countries," he said.

Owaisi said many Indians who had gone for the Umrah pilgrimage were stranded as they ran out of money, and all flights have been cancelled.

He warned that if the war did not end, it would lead to turmoil in the entire region.

"They (Israel and the US) wanted to coerce Iran. This will have bad consequences. We are underestimating. This is not going to end," he said.

Owaisi also drew a comparison between Israel and Pakistan and remarked that both countries are not allowing their neighbours to live in peace.

Israel’s attack on Iran and Pakistan’s on Afghanistan show us that Israel and Pakistan are forces of aggression and mischief in their respective neighbourhoods, he stressed.

Owaisi accused Netanyahu of being involved in the genocide of 70,000 Palestinians. "This is a genocidal regime which always indulges in mischief," he added.