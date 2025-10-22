Owaisi backs Congress in Jubilee Hills bypolls, says BRS failed to deliver development

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, October 21, announced his party’s support for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election in Telangana. The bypoll is scheduled for November 11, 2025, with results to be declared on November 14, alongside the Bihar Assembly election results.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Darussalam, Owaisi said the AIMIM had decided to back Yadav. The AIMIM chief had previously criticised former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator Maganti Gopinath, alleging that he had done little for the development of the area despite the BRS ruling the state for nine and a half years.

Owaisi urged the electorate of Jubilee Hills to vote for Yadav, describing him as a young and capable leader who could bring change to the constituency. “We appeal to the approximately four lakh voters who have supported the BRS over the past decade to back Naveen Yadav, who is young and capable of bringing development to Jubilee Hills,” he said. He also took aim at the BRS, saying the party had held the seat for ten years but had failed to deliver meaningful progress.

Clarifying his party’s political stance, Owaisi said the AIMIM’s support for Congress in Jubilee Hills should not be compared to its approach in Bihar. He said the Jubilee Hills bypoll “would not have a direct impact on the forming or bringing down the current government,” while the Bihar elections were about government formation.

The Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency has a sizable Muslim electorate, with the AIMIM holding representation in at least two of the constituency’s municipality wards. With the AIMIM not fielding a candidate, the contest is between Maganti Gopinath’s widows Maganti Sunitha from the BRS, Naveen Yadav from the Congress party and Lankala Deepak Reddy fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).