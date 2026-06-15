Over 400 people turn up for Hyderabad CJP protest, angry with corruption in education

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Education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Sunday, June 14, called for a “bhay-mukt Bharat” (fear-free India) while addressing a gathering of around 400 people at Hyderabad’s Dharna Chowk during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).

Speaking at the protest, Wangchuk urged young people affected by examination irregularities and question paper leaks to hold authorities accountable without fear. He said the country’s future should be shaped by educational advancement and environmental protection rather than recurring controversies surrounding public examinations.

The protest, like those organised by the CJP in major cities across India, focused on concerns over the NEET UG medical entrance exam paper leak, and the issues in the CBSE on-screen marking system which has affected students across the country. Slogans seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were raised throughout the meeting.

CJP spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya said the protest was also intended to remember students whose lives had been affected by examination-related controversies and irregularities. He paid tribute to students who had lost their lives by suicide amid such crises and expressed support for youth demanding accountability from those responsible.