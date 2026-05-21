Over 200 children among 518 rescued from bonded labour in Nizamabad brick kilns

In one of the largest bonded labour rescue operations in recent years, authorities rescued 518 labourers, including more than 200 children, from brick kilns in Telangana’s Nizamabad district. The victims, many of whom appeared visibly malnourished and exhausted, were allegedly trafficked from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha and forced to work under inhuman conditions.

The large-scale operation was carried out jointly by officials from the revenue, police, labour, health, and child protection departments. Principal District Judge Bharath Laxmi personally led the multi-departmental raid and remained at the site for several hours to supervise the rescue.

The exploitation came to light after an escaped labourer, identified as Thupakula Babu, approached the State Legal Services Authority seeking help. His complaint triggered an investigation that exposed what officials described as a widespread system of debt bondage and forced labour operating across multiple brick kiln units.

Exploitation under harsh conditions

According to officials and survivor testimonies, labourers were allegedly trapped through small cash advances provided for travel and basic expenses, which kiln owners later used to justify prolonged confinement and forced labour. Workers said they were made to toil from 3 am until 11 pm daily without holidays, even in temperatures touching 46°C, and were not allowed to leave the kiln premises.

Several survivors alleged that they were forced to sign blank bond papers and threatened with arrest if they attempted to escape. One labourer from Tamil Nadu claimed he had worked at the kilns for nearly four years without receiving proper wages and survived only on weekly grocery vouchers worth around Rs 200. Authorities said families were often paid through paper coupons redeemable only at designated vendors instead of cash wages.