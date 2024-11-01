Over 100 activists demand comprehensive review of Hyderabad’s Musi project

Over 100 activists and environmentalists across India have called for a comprehensive review of the Telangana government’s flagship Musi Riverfront Project on Thursday, October 31. The activists demanded that the government should not indulge in arbitrary demolitions to facilitate the beautification project.

A petition under the banner of the National Forum of Urban Struggles (SHRAM) of the National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM), voiced concern that the project would displace people, rendering them homeless.

A brainchild of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Musi riverfront project has been allotted Rs 141 crore. The CM has stated on multiple occasions that the river will be rejuvenated to resemble the Thames river in London.

However, the project has come under fire from the locals residing near the Musi riverbed after several houses close to the river were demolished in the first week of October. While the Telangana Congress led government has promised to rehabilitate those evicted, the project has come under severe criticism.

“The signatories felt that the Congress Government which came to power in the Telangana promising socially just and inclusive governance, must demonstrate the same in practice. Any river rejuvenation should be in a manner that does least harm to the commons and riverine population, avoiding unnecessary eviction and land acquisition, especially for commercial interests,” the activists stated while calling for a review of the project.

The signatories questioned the haste with which the project was being carried out without a detailed project report (DPR) and a rehabilitation policy in place.

Several activists including Medha Patkar, Dr Sagari Ramdas, Professor Padamaja Shaw, SQ Masood, Meera Sanghamitra and others demanded that along with a DPR, relief and rehabilitation policy as well as legal compliances need to be met with.

They also demanded that the state government explain the total extent of land required for the project, and whether all clearances were procured. They also sought to know about the compliances involved while asking for support from financial institutions like the World Bank.

They said that the ecological free flow of Musi must be ensured by ending industrial pollution.