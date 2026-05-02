One killed, 8 injured in a blast in Telangana pharma unit

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One worker killed and eight others injured in a reactor blast at a pharmaceutical unit in Telangana’s Nalgonda district on Friday, May 1. The incident occurred in the pharma unit on the outskirts of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal.

The blast triggered a fire in the third block of the facility while operations were underway. Fire-fighting personnel rushed to the spot with fire tenders and other equipment to douse the flames. Thick smoke engulfed the block.

The incident left at least nine workers with injuries. They were rushed to Kamineni Institute of Medical Sciences at Narketpally, where one of the workers succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The deceased was identified as Boddu Balakrishna (30), a resident of Chinnakaparthi in Nalgonda district. Two of the injured were stated to be in critical condition. This is the second such accident in the same pharmaceutical unit in less than a month. Two workers were injured in a similar blast on April 9.