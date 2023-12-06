Officials make arrangements ahead of Revanth Reddy’s oath taking as Telangana CM

Arrangements are under way for Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy’ oath taking ceremony scheduled for Thursday, December 7 at Hyderabad’s LB Nagar stadium. The arrangements for the swearing-in were initially made at the Raj Bhavan on Monday, December 4, but due to the delay in announcing the Chief Ministerial candidate, plans were put on hold.

The Congress on Tuesday evening announced that Revanth Reddy will be the Chief Minister and that he will take oath on December 7. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari instructed the officials to make elaborate arrangements in a grand manner for the swearing-in ceremony. She held a meeting with the officials and reviewed the arrangements to be made in connection with the swearing in ceremony of the Chief Minister and council of ministers.

The Chief Secretary asked all the officials to work in close coordination and make the event a success. The police department has been directed to make adequate bandobust, traffic, parking and security arrangements. Fire-fighting arrangements and fire tenders are to be positioned at the venue, read an official statement.

The officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department were asked to ensure cleaning, watering and fogging of the venue. Similarly, the GHMC officials were told to take up repairs of roads leading to the venue. The Health Department was directed to arrange for a fully equipped ambulance. The Energy Department officials were told to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandliya, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Principal Secretaries S.A.M Rizvi, Shailaja Ramayyar, Secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan, GAD Secretary Sheshadri and other officials attended the meeting.