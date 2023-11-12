‘Nothing is permanent’: DK Shivakumar says fate of Congress in AP will change

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Saturday, November 11, assured that the Congress would return to power in Andhra Pradesh in the near future. The Congress leader was visiting Vijayawada along with Congress Working Committee member N Raghuveera Reddy. “Nothing is permanent in politics. Today, you may not have the numbers, but the situation will change when the Congress party comes to power at the Centre and will extend its full support for strengthening the party unit in Andhra Pradesh,” Shivakumar said, according to The Hindu.

The Deputy CM told Andhra Congress leaders and cadres that the party’s prospects in the state would improve. The Congress saw its decline in Andhra Pradesh following the decision to bifurcate the state in 2014. Since then, the party has not managed to improve its performance.

Motivating the leaders to build the party from the grassroots level, DK Shivakumar said, “The state unit of the party may not have even a single representative either in the Assembly or in Parliament today, but this is not a permanent feature. There is a sunrise after sunset. That is the law of nature.”