'Not linked to politics': Telangana CM defends frequent visits to Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said on Monday, November 25, that his visits to Delhi are not linked to politics. Dismissing the Opposition's criticism of his frequent visits to the national capital, he said he would visit Delhi any number of times to get to the state what is due from the Centre.

Addressing a press conference, he slammed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao for finding fault with his visits to Delhi.

"Some people are criticising me for visiting Delhi 28 times. I will visit as many time as required," he said.

"I am not going to Delhi for politics or bail," he said while alleging that Rama Rao visited Delhi to save himself in a case.

Revanth Reddy said he was going to Delhi on Monday to attend the marriage of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's daughter. He said he would meet party MPs and discuss the state-specific issues to be raised during the ongoing Parliament session.

Lashing out at BRS leader Rama Rao, the Chief Minister remarked that he wants to go to jail. "He believes that he can become the chief minister if he goes to jail. If this is correct, his sister Kavitha will become the chief minister first because she has already gone to jail," he remarked.

He also stated that there is stiff competition in KCR’s family for the post of the Chief Minister. He stated that people of the country have rejected the BJP and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evident from the party's defeat in Nanded and Wayanad Lok Sabha seats at the hands of Congress party.

Revanth Reddy said he can't understand why BJP is celebrating. "In Maharashtra Assembly elections, people voted for MahaYuti but in Nanded Lok Sabha by-election they voted for Congress," he said.

"They had a government in Maharashtra, they retained it. We had the government in Jharkhand, we retained it. Their seats have gone up in Maharashtra and our seats have gone up in Jharkhand," the Telangana CM said.

He added that the BJP suffered crushing defeat in Assembly by-elections in Karnataka and West Bengal.