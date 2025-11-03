‘No time for politics’: Telangana govt orders probe into RTC bus-tipper truck collision

The Telangana government has ordered an investigation into the road accident that killed 20 people and injured many others in Rangareddy district on Monday, November 3.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, who rushed to Chevella, told media persons at the government hospital that a probe has been ordered into the collision between an RTC bus and a tipper lorry. He said the immediate priority of the government is to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and extend all help to the families of the deceased.

The Transport Minister said there were 72 people aboard the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus, which was coming to Hyderabad from Tandur.

A gravel-laden tipper truck rammed into the bus on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

Hinting that negligence by the tipper driver led to the tragedy, Ponnam Prabhakar said action would be taken after the investigation.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a video conference with top officials and directed them to provide immediate relief to the victims. The Transport Minister said an official will be assigned to help the family of each of the deceased in the transport of bodies and in conducting the last rites.

Stating that the accident was unfortunate and painful, the Minister said it was not the time for politics. He claimed that road safety is the topmost priority for the government. The transport department is trying to create public awareness about road safety at the school level. “No matter how many new rules we bring and how many checks we conduct, we need public cooperation to prevent accidents,” he said.

Prabhakar mentioned that every day, hundreds of people are killed in road accidents in the country and Telangana records fewer than 20 fatalities daily. He said that the transport department is working to remove danger spots on highways and taking serious action on vehicle fitness and other issues.