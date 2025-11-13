NGT fines GHMC, Ramky Rs 1 lakh for violating garbage dumping ban at Jawaharnagar

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has fined the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and private waste management agency Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Rs 1 lakh for continuing to dump municipal waste at the Jawaharnagar landfill despite its prohibitory orders.
However, the NGT also modified its earlier order, allowing the GHMC to bring fresh waste to Jawaharnagar but only in the reclaimed 214-acre area of the 339-acre landfill. The rest of the capped landfill area will remain out of bounds.
The NGT has imposed the fine on GHMC and Ramky-owned Hyderabad Integrated MSW Limited (HIML), the agency that manages the city’s municipal solid waste for GHMC.
The two agencies have been asked to jointly pay the Rs 1 lakh fine to the NGT (Southern Zone) Regular Practitioners’ Association, in an order delivered by the NGT’s Southern Zone bench in Chennai on November 10.
For years, residents have been complaining about pollution and stench from the Jawaharnagar dumpyard. Hearing a petition against the pollution on October 28, the NGT had issued interim orders the dumping of any fresh solid waste or refuse derived fuel at the landfill, pending a report from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. However, it allowed the processing of existing waste at the dumpyard.
With most of Hyderabad’s garbage usually being sent to Jawaharnagar, reports said the sudden ban led to a waste management in the city due to insufficient waste processing units.
However, GHMC and Ramky were found to have allegedly continued dumping fresh waste at Jawaharnagar for over a week after the ban was imposed, till November 6. GHMC said it learned of the prohibition order only after it was uploaded online on November 6.
The tribunal refused to accept this explanation, The New Indian Express , saying its directions were passed in open court and took effect on October 28.
The latest order came after the GHMC submitted a report from an IIT Bombay team that had visited the site and given several immediate, near-term and long-term recommendations for waste management and landfill rehabilitation.
The next hearing is on January 16, 2026.