Newly-elected MLAs of Telangana Assembly take oath

The newly-elected members of Telangana Legislative Assembly took oath on Saturday, December 9. Protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi administered the oath at the third Assembly’s inaugural session. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was the first to be sworn in as an MLA.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, on Friday, December 8, had said that none of the eight BJP members would take oath if it was to be administered by Akbaruddin. Raja Singh accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to appease the minority community and the AIMIM by choosing Akbaruddin as pro-tem Speaker when there were several seniors from other parties who could have been picked for the responsibility.

Earlier, Akbaruddin Owaisi, a MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) took oath as Protem Speaker. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath to him at the Raj Bhavan at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Speaker of previous Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

In the just-concluded Assembly elections, Akbaruddin Owaisi was elected from Chandrayangutta constituency in Hyderabad for a sixth consecutive term. Former Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been elected as the leader of the BRS Legislature Party. With 39 MLAs in the 119-member Assembly, BRS is the main opposition party.