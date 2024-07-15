New York-like city to be developed at Maheswaram: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday, July 14, that a new city at par with New York will be developed at Maheswaram near Hyderabad. He also said the Rachakonda area, which is similar to Ooty, will also be developed as the hub of film-making Industry. He made the announcement while launching the distribution of safety kits among toddy tappers in Abdullahpur on the city outskirts.

Revanth Reddy also stated that Hyderabad Metro Rail will be extended up to Hayat Nagar soon. All plans have been prepared in this regard, he said. The Chief Minister said that the Rangareddy district will soon witness huge development. The government is planning to promote the district as a world-class tourism destination. He said the government envisaged plans to set up universities, a medical tourism hub and industries in the land acquired for pharma companies.

In a veiled jibe at his predecessor and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Revanth Reddy said that the leaders who lost elections and are resting in their farmhouses should be aware that the Outer Ring Road, the international airport, and Pharma City were developed in the Congress rule. The previous government developed nothing except promoting drugs and ganja smuggling, he said.

"The leaders who said Congress was finished are now counting the number of leaders in their party. BRS MLAs are joining the Congress to support Telangana's development," he said. Alleging that rivals had conspired to topple his government, he exuded confidence that Congress will rule the state for 10 years. "The previous BRS government landed the Telangana state into a debt trap. My government is solving every hurdle and moving forward," he added.