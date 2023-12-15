New building of Telangana HC to come up on 100 acres of land

A new building of the Telangana High Court will be constructed on 100 acres of land at Rajendra Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the officials concerned on Thursday to make required arrangements to lay the foundation stone next month.

He held a review on the construction of a new high court building, attended by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe and top officials at the MCRHRD Institute of Telangana in Hyderabad.

The Chief Justice and lawyers brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the necessity of constructing a new building in view of the dilapidation of the existing High Court building.