NEET aspirant in Hyderabad dies by suicide a day before re-exam

Sheik Sana, 19-year-old medical aspirant, died by suicide in Hyderabad on June 20, a day before the NEET (UG) re-examination.

The police reportedly found a handwritten note in which Sana wrote, "No one is responsible for my death. I am taking my life."

According to police, Sana allegedly died by suicide at her residence under the limits of Miyapur Police Station. She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was staying with her two sisters in an apartment while pursuing her studies.

Her father, Sheikh Jafar Hussain, is reportedly working in Kuwait, while her mother had travelled to Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh around 10 days ago.

Police suspect that academic pressure, family expectations and anxiety over past setbacks were some of the reasons for the suicide.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that Sana had appeared for the exam last year but did not crack it. Later, she went for long-term coaching and appeared in the test held last month.

She was preparing for a re-examination scheduled on Sunday (June 21).

The country has witnessed several suicides by NEET aspirants since the test held on May 3 was cancelled following the a question paper leak.

Sana was staying with her two younger sisters in an apartment while their aunt resides in an adjacent apartment.

Sana went into her room after breakfast on Saturday, June 20. Her sisters thought that she was preparing for the exam. However, as she did not come till evening, they opened the door and found her dead. They immediately called the police.

Police shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination and registered a case.

Sana’s sisters are in classes 10 and 6. Police said the children are being looked after by their aunt.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala:

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.