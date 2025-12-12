NBW issued against Telangana Minister Surekha for defamatory remarks against KTR

A Hyderabad city court on Thursday, December 11, issued a non-bailable warrant against Telangana’s Endowments and Forests Minister Konda Surekha in a defamation case filed by BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) for certain remarks made by the Minister.

The Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise cases issued the Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against the minister after she failed to attend the hearing. The court posted the matter for hearing on February 5, 2026.

KTR had filed the private complaint under Section 222, read with Section 223 of BNS, in October 2024 after Konda Surekha made defamatory remarks blaming him for the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

The court in August this year took cognisance of the criminal defamation complaint filed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president. The court had directed the police to register a criminal case against Konda Surekha.

After reviewing preliminary evidence submitted by the complainant, the court observed that there is prima facie material to proceed under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and corresponding procedural provisions under the BNS Sections 222, read with 223.

The Minister had made the alleged defamatory statement against KTR, regarding the divorce between Nagarjuna's actor son, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha on October 2 last year. Nagarjuna had also filed a defamation case against the Minister, saying her remarks harmed the dignity and reputation of his family. However, last month, Nagarjuna withdrew the defamation case after the Minister expressed regret over her statement.